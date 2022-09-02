Natchez groups collecting water for Jackson

NATCHEZ — A number of Natchez organizations are collecting donations and bottled water for the people of Jackson, whose municipal water system has shut down.

On Thursday, after just collecting water for less than 24 hours, Natchez Fire Chief Richard Arrington said the city collected and sent two trailer loads of water to Jackson.

“I got a call on Wednesday at 3 p.m. telling me the mayor wanted this to happen and when he wanted it to happen and we got to work,” Arrington said. “We owe a big thanks to the citizens of Natchez for coming out and bringing stuff. We never would have made that volume without the help of the citizens.”

Arrington said he and Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry are talking about collecting water again for Jackson resident in two or three weeks.

“We want to monitor the situation in Jackson first and determine what is most needed,” he said.

“Regardless of the cause of a crisis, it is almost always the innocent who suffer,” said Allen Richard, president of The Rotary Club of Natchez. “Our neighbors to the north in Jackson are definitely in crisis and are suffering.”

Several Natchez and Adams County churches have come together to collect and send water to the Jackson area, Richard said.

“You can bring cases of bottled water to the St. Mary Basilica Family Life Center, 609 Main St., on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The water collected in Natchez will be transported to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office for distribution.

Also, Richard said Rotary District 6820 is taking donations to fund disaster response for Jackson.

“You can send a tax deductible donation payable to “District 6820 — Disaster Relief Fund” to 131 Fox Run Road, Canton, MS 39046-9633.