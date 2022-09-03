A Mighty Reunion: North Natchez Class of 1977 kicks off celebration with memorial service

NATCHEZ — This Labor Day weekend, alumni of North and South Natchez High School are gathering for class reunions with multiple events planned to mark the occasion.

The North Natchez High School Class of 1977 kicked off their 45th Class Reunion celebration on Friday evening with a memorial service honoring class members and school faculty and staff who are celebrating from their heavenly home.

As the name of each classmate was called, bells rang out from the Natchez Bluff gazebo as a classmate got up to collect a balloon to release in their honor.

Watch the video above with clips from the festivities.