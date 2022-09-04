Centenarian: Julius Malcolm Carter celebrates his 100th birthday today

NATCHEZ — Sunday, Sept. 4, marks Julius Malcolm Carter 100th year of life.

For his 30th birthday, Carter received a special gift. His daughter, Diane Carter Burns, was born on that day and shares a birthday with him, said her son and his grandson, Carter Burns.

A private family celebration is planned, he said.

Carter was born September 4, 1922, in Rosetta, the first child and only son of Dave Carter and Myrtle Floyd Carter. He received his elementary and secondary education at Beech Stand High School where he was active in athletics and was selected as Mr. Beech Stand High School. After graduation in 1941, he received specialized training at Whitehaven School of Aeronautics in Memphis and Vocational Technical School in Hattiesburg.

With the advent of World War II, he proudly volunteered to serve his country with the 8th Air Force (Flying Eight Balls), 231 Army Air Force Unit, and 44th Bomb Group in the European theatre.

Stationed in England during the war, he flew on a B-24 bomber entitled “Sweat ‘Er Gal” as a waist, top, and ball turret gunner and engineer mechanic.

He participated in thirty-two bombing missions, including the Normandy D-Day invasion and other missions over Northern France, and Germany (Rhineland). Honorably discharged in 1945 as Staff Sergeant, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Clusters, Air Medal, and WWII Victory Medal.

After the war, he was employed by civil service at Brookley Field in Mobile, Alabama. In 1946, he entered a partnership with his father and formed Carter and Son Logging Contractors.

He met the love of his life, Doris Pauline Livingston Carter, whom he affectionately called “Dear,” at a hardware store in Crosby, where she was employed and he had gone to purchase parts. They were married on December 11, 1948, in the Crosby Baptist Church.

Together they have four daughters and four sons-in-law, including Judy Flurry and her husband, Bob; Ginger Schwager and her husband, Tom; Diane Burns her and husband, Peter; and Melinda Yarbrough and her husband, Ben, all of whom live in Natchez.

Carter’s interest in contracting work led to the organization of his heavy equipment construction business and the formation of Carter Construction Company.

He was extensively engaged in livestock, agriculture, land development and real estate ventures.

He is a lifelong member of Woodville Baptist Church, where he served 44 years as a deacon, being given emeritus status in August 2012. He also served as a Sunday school teacher, chairman of ushers, member of the church council, chairman of the memorial committee, and head of the finance committee for many years.

Carter is a 33rd-degree Mason and a member of the Wahabi Temple of Jackson. He is a past president of the Woodville Lions Club, a member of the Woodville Civic Club, VFW, the Mississippi Economic Council and the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association. He also served on the board of directors for Commercial Bank for many years.

He is a founding member of Wilkinson County Christian Academy Board of Directors, serving as finance chairman and donating the 15-acre tract for the school’s location. As an outstanding supporter of the athletic activities of WCCA, he received a certificate from the National Federation of State High School Athletic Associations for his contributions.