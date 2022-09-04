VIDEO: Happy 100th Birthday Julius Carter

Published 2:19 pm Sunday, September 4, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Sirens blared as the Carter family waved at sheriff’s deputies, firemen and friends passing by their house at the end of Blair Court on Sunday morning.

In front of the house, giant cardboard cutout letters spelled out the reason for the commotion, “Happy 100th Birthday Dad.”

The dad, Julius Carter, turned 100 years old today.

Email newsletter signup

For his birthday, Carter received a stack of cards filled with birthday well wishes and a special gift from State Senator Melanie Sojourner, who honored him as a veteran with an American flag that was flown over the capital building earlier this week.

See the festivities in the video above.

More News

Sojourner reflects on last legislative session

A Mighty Reunion: North Natchez Class of 1977 kicks off celebration with memorial service

Remodel of Natchez Mall, movie theater negotiations moving along

Ron Miller, leader of historic preservation in Natchez for 30 years, dies unexpectedly

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How excited are you for the return of football season?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections