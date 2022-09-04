VIDEO: Happy 100th Birthday Julius Carter

NATCHEZ — Sirens blared as the Carter family waved at sheriff’s deputies, firemen and friends passing by their house at the end of Blair Court on Sunday morning.

In front of the house, giant cardboard cutout letters spelled out the reason for the commotion, “Happy 100th Birthday Dad.”

The dad, Julius Carter, turned 100 years old today.

For his birthday, Carter received a stack of cards filled with birthday well wishes and a special gift from State Senator Melanie Sojourner, who honored him as a veteran with an American flag that was flown over the capital building earlier this week.

See the festivities in the video above.