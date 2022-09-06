Aug. 18, 1945 – Sept. 1, 2022

Services for Judy Ann Adams, 77, of Natchez who died Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Cleveland, TX will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Stanton Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Purvis officiating.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Stanton Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Church Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Adams was born August 18, 1945, in Houma, LA the daughter of Lucius Raymond Marcell and Anita Marie Grabert Marcell.

Judy worked for Walmart as a phone operator and dressing room attendant for over 35 years. Her voice on the phone and over the intercom system was so distinct that many people would hear her speak in public, come up to her and say, “I know your voice from somewhere.” She would then proceed to tell them she worked at the fitting room at Walmart and they would say “Oh, you are the voice of Walmart.”

Aside from being called the voice of Walmart, she was called Granny. Granny was who she was to more than just her four grandchildren. Any friend of theirs called her Granny also, and it was not just a name. She had a way of making them all feel genuinely welcome and they were treated as family. It gave her great joy to give to others and see them smile. She had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed while we finish our time on this side of heaven.

Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Adams Kilpatrick and husband, Mike of Cleveland, TX; her son, Glynn Dale Adams and wife Stephanie of Natchez, MS; and her grandchildren, Cameron, Skylar, Mackenzie, Bailey and Drew.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.