Nov. 14, 1973 – Sept. 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kenneth Dwayne Enlow, 48, of Brookhaven, MS, who died September 2, 2022, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS, with Bro. Leon Wallace officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Wake service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Siloam Baptist Church on Hwy 98 Meadville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please be considerate of the family; wear a mask, social distance, sanitize hands, wash hands and adhere to all safety precautions.

Email newsletter signup

Kenneth was born on November 14, 1973, to Audrey C. Enlow and Louise Bland Hancock in Centreville, MS. Kenneth gave service to our country in the United States Marine.

He was preceded in death by his father, Audrey C. Enlow; his stepfather, Robert E. Hancock; grandparents, Jodie and Olivia G. Bland and Dudley E. and Hattie Ashley Enlow; one nephew-in-law, Troy Whittington.

Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory, a loving mother, Louise Bland Hancock; one sister, Tammie Hancock Recio and husband Marc; two nieces, Erika R. Whittington, Donna L. Stroud and husband Howard; three cousins, Elizabeth G. Fortenberry and husband Justin, Olivia Geter and Joseph Geter and wife Susie; his special fur baby, Dexter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.