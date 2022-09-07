3 vehicles stolen from Natchez dealership taken for drag racing joy ride by juveniles, police say

NATCHEZ — During the early morning hours Sunday, three vehicles were stolen from Mississippi Auto Direct in Natchez, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

Investigators identified four juvenile suspects and have taken them into custody. Some of the juveniles are charged with automobile theft and others with possession of stolen weapons.

Two of the juveniles’ names have not been released because of their ages, however, two will be charged as adults because of past criminal history, Daughtry said.

More details, including their names and charges, are forthcoming.

Daughtry said at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 4, a black Chevy Camaro, a red Chevy Camaro and a white Ford Focus were stolen from the dealership. Each of the vehicles had been left unlocked with keys inside, he said. However, the cars were behind a locked gate.

The vehicles were recovered by Vidalia Police Officers as juveniles were caught “drag racing” with them in Vidalia, Louisiana, at which time two juveniles were taken into police custody, Daughtry said.

NPD’s SWAT team followed a tip that led them to the remaining suspects at a Natchez residence on Tuesday night, where they also recovered stolen weapons, he said.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.