Courthouse Records

Adams County

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Ashburn Woods, LLC v. Quantrita Marsaw.

DHS — Ronald Gibson.

DHS — Tarrence F. Harris.

DHS — Rodney L. Snow.

Estate of Joy C. Morris.

DHS — George Minor Jr.

DHS — James Johnson.

Estate of Ronald Eugene Etter.

Estate of Wanda Eileen Egloff Mulvihill.

Divorces:

Shondranika Blanton v. William Barnes.

Marriage license applications:

Grady Mitchell Lawrence Jr., 37, Natchez to Derrah Arista Taylor (Soudelier), 35, Ridgecrest, La.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 25-31

Lonnie C. Wickham to TK Retirement Club, LLC, 106.46, more or less, a portion of lot 1 Solitary Valley.

Taylor Anthony Radzewicz and Jennifer Carter Radcewicz to LaToya Adele Jefferson, lot 2 Glendale Subdivision.

Jeremy T. Butler to Ernest A. Fields and Eckwanise Fields, lots 3 and 4 of subdivision of lots 11 and 12 Gloucester Subdivision.

Arteda J. Green n/k/a Arteda Green Floyd to LaShonda Renea Jackson, lot 70 Brookfield Subdivision.

Kelly Renee Dore’ to Lynncoy Thornburg, lots 23 and 24 of the First Addition, Cottage Home Subdivision.

Mattillee S. Waycaster to Alicia C. Bragg and Theresa Cousins, lot 148 Woodland Park Addition.

Todd Marshall Fulmer Jr. to Donald Wayne Overton and Marsha Lea Overton, lots 45 and 46 of the Fourth Development of the Anchorage Subdivision.

Jody Alan Nichols and Lisa Nichols to Kenneth C. Wagoner and Stacy Deana Wagoner, lot 1 of the Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Sharon A. Sharp (now Williams) to Taylor Lane Deer, lot 66 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Johnny C. Watson and Lillian M. Watson to Zachary A. Senneff and Ramsey C. Senneff, lot 9-B (corrected) Hanging Moss Estates.

Terry Louis Estes and Paula H. Estes to Jerod M. Wech and Sarah E. Welch, lot 2 Village Green II.

Clarence Bacon to Doris Mikell, lot 13 Broadmoor Subdivision.

James McCoy to Rodney L. Williams and Rhonda Joy Williams, lot 25 Parkland Subdivision.

Jody Glynn Smith to Michael Ryan Richard and Lauren Ashley Richard, lot 2 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Charles Curtis Moroney II and Kelsey Moroney to Iris Myles and Keith Myles, lot 10 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Aug. 25-31

LaToya Adele Jefferson to Trustmark National Bank, lot 2 Glendale Subdivision.

Ernest A. Fields and Eckwanise Fields to Flanagan State Bank, lots 3 and 4 of subdivision of a portion of lots 11 and 12 Gloucester Subdivision.

LaShonda Renea Jackson to Flanagan State Bank, lot 70 Brookfield Subdivision.

Lynncoy Thornburg to Trustmark National Bank, lots 23 and 24 of the First Addition, Cottage Home Subdivision.

Alicia C. Bragg and Theresa Cousins to Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, lot 148 Woodland Park Addition.

Kenneth C. Wagoner and Stacy Deana Wagoner to Trustmark National Bank, lot 1 of the Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Eric Wilson to Regions Bank, lot 31 Country Club Heights Subdivision (Fourth Development).

Benet Jeffery, A/K/A Benet R. Jeffery, and Martin R. Kemp to Regions Bank, lots 57 and 58, Subdivision of Southwood Lodge.

Taylor Lane Deer to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 66 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Zachary A. Senneff and Ramsey C. Senneff to USAA Federal Savings Bank, lot 9-B (corrected) Hanging Moss Estates.

Jarod M. Welch and Sarah E. Welch to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 2 Village Green II.

Doris Mikell to Clarence Bacon, lot 13 Broadmoor Subdivision.

Jr. Real Property, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Gloster Branch, 8.30 Acre Tract, Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Braxton H. Fondren and Courtney Fondren to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 32 Fatherland Acres (Fourth Development).

Michael Ryan Richard and Lauren Ashley Richard to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 2 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Iris Myles and Keith Myles to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 10 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 1

Civil cases:

None. (No court on this date)

Concordia Parish

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Civil suits:

Capital One Bank v. George M. Thorpe.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Miranda Y. Smith.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Michael Crouch.

Delta Bank v. Donald Glenn Whittington.

Succession of Henry Ford Beetz Jr. (Testate).

Gilmore Financial Services, Inc. v. Shelly Cummings.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Juztice Johnson.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Jimmy L. Reynolds.

Arther Robinson v. Progressive Property Insurance Company.

Lorette Ellard Whiddon v. Janette Ellard Beard.

Lorette Ellard Whiddon v. Mark B. Beard.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Patrick Ray McCarthy, 43, Vidalia to Tracy Ann Dooley, 36, Vidalia.

Jamal Keith Allen, 33, Ferriday to Brayondra Deshea Jefferson, 34, Ferriday.

Ryan Paul Wyles, 52, Vidalia to Leslie Michelle Moore, 52, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Debby Cox Cosper to Magnolia Property Enterprises, LLC, lot 68 of Block No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Dorma H. Tarver to Maecee Alexandra Thornton, lots 1 and 2 Loftons Black River Lake Subdivision.

Kayla Earline Keith to Jessica Guadalupe Lara Ramos, lot 5 Bingham McClure Addition.

Knappco, LLC, David Knapp, and Charla Knapp to 84 One Stop, LLC, lot 49, lot 4 of 49 Helena Plantation.

Patricia W. Taylor to Landon Cole Fancher, lot 8 Horseshoe Cove Plantation.

R E Treat, LLC to Horace Earl Wisner and Bryan Rine, lot F Sycamore Plantation.

Felicia Dale to Carey L. Boone and Kimberly Druillet Boone, lots 1A and 1B Ed Greene Estate.

Mortgages:

Maecee Alexandra Thornton to United Mississippi Bank, lots 1 and 2 Loftons Black River Subdivision.

84 One Stop, LLC to Tensas State Bank, lot 49, lot 4 of 49 Helena Plantation.

Landon Cole Fancher to Lower, LLC Homeside Financial, lot 8 Horseshoe Cove Subdivision.

Amber Rae Denny to Delta Bank, lot 136 Helena Plantation.