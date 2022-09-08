Aug. 9, 1975 – Sept. 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Cedric Terante Lyles, 47, of Natchez, who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Byron Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Masks are required.

Cedric was born Aug. 9, 1975, in Natchez, MS, the son of Bertha Lyles and Robert Lee Lyles.

He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, James Perry, Rosie Lee Perry, Johnny Juitt, and Racheal Johnson Lyles; and several uncles and aunts.

Cedric leaves to cherish his memories; his loving mother, Bertha Mae Lyles; sisters, Cassandra Lyles (Jamal), Kathy Hayes (Clarence), and Tremeka Ford (Preston); step-grandmother, Josephine Juitt; nephews, Clarence D. Hayes (Brittany) and Robert Hayes; nieces, Shaneka Ford, Jadra Young, Maliyah Ford, and Kaitlyn Hayes; and a host of other relatives and friends.

