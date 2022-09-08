Delores Sims-Johnson

Sept. 9, 1962 – Aug. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Delores “Dee” Sims-Johnson, 59, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church -The Vision Center with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Dee was born Sept. 9, 1962, in Natchez, the daughter of Rosa Lee Harris Sims and Joe Sims. She was a 1980 graduate of North Natchez High School and was employed with the City of Natchez. Mrs. Sims-Johnson was a member of St. Peter Baptist Church. In her leisure, Dee enjoyed shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willard Earl Sims; sister, Bernadine S. Johnson; grandparents, R.T. Sims, Edna Blanton, Willie Harris and Mary Harris; nineteen uncles and eight aunts.

Delores leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Devan T. Sims and Ernest L. Johnson, Jr.; granddaughters, Nevaeh Sims and Natalee Sims; brothers, Joseph E. Sims, Jr. (Aradia) and R. T. Sims; aunts, Phyllis Felder, Earline Fowler, Patricia Harris, Olivia Harris, Rebecca Harris, Bettie Harris, Virginia Rounds, Dorothy H. Nelson, JoAnn Chatman and Lauredan Jackson; uncles, Johnny Harris, Eddie McCoy and Cleveland Young and other relatives and friends.

