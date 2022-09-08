Sept. 18, 1953 – Aug. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Grave Services for Fred Ford, Jr., 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 24, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating.

Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com