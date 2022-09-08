LDWF accepting waterfowl lottery hunt applications

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for waterfowl lottery hunts on LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) for the 2022-2023 hunting season. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

A lottery hunt will be held for disabled veterans on Sherburne WMA; see the application for instructions. A general waterfowl lottery hunt will be held on Bayou Pierre and Sherburne WMAs.

Lottery hunts for waterfowl will also be held for youth, between the ages of 10-17, on Bayou Pierre and Sherburne WMAs. Note that a youth under the age of 10 may apply provided he or she will be 10 on or before the date of the hunt for which they apply.

Email newsletter signup

All lottery applications are available on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/ lottery-applications. Those wanting to apply should click update or create their customer details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee and $5 transaction fee per application. Paper applications will not be accepted.

These hunts offer the opportunity for selected hunters to experience an enjoyable, unique experience. Details of qualifications, application requirements, application deadlines and dates of the hunts are set forth in the application instructions for each lottery.

For more information, contact David Hayden at dhayden@wlf.la.gov or 318-487-5353.