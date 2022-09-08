Weather Forecast: September 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Hope you don’t mind dancing in the rain during home coming festivities or Friday night football.

Rain, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m. are forecast to hit the Natchez area Friday. The high is 87 with a North Northeast wind around 5mph. Precipitation chances for the day are 40 percent. Friday Night should have a 20 percent chance for rain and will be mostly cloudy around 70 degrees. The wind will blow from the east at 5mph.

Natchez did receive .28 inches of rainfall to bring the monthly total to .59 inches. This year Natchez has seen 53.88 inches of rain to date which is higher than the average of 36.26.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m. and sunset is at 7:28 p.m.

Mississippi River is forecast to fall to 17.2 feet above gauge zero in Natchez and rise to 18.3 feet above gauge zero into the weekend and next week.