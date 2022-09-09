Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Jessica Brown, 42, 503 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear four times. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Tuesday, Aug. 30

Kevin Rashard Bates, 36, 2708 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault, burglary: all but dwelling, and trespassing. No bond set on any of the charges.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Fire on North Rankin Street.

Breaking and entering on Roselawn Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Alarm on Montebello Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests given.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Marshall Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Accident on Sedgefield Road.

Burglary on Lake Montrose Road.

Civil matter on Cloverdale Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Myrtle Drive.

Simple assault on Tuccio Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Joshua Myers, 30, 202 Virginia Ave., bench warrant for failure to appear and simple escape. No bond set.

Thomas Sturdivant, 34, 258 Morgantown Road, Natchez, felony theft. No bond set.

David Walker, 37, 217 Levens Addition, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Curtis Bullitts, 43, 1103 Clarence St., Jonesville, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Kaci Lanehart, 33, 2040 Charles St., probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

David Anderson, 31, 157 Doty Garden Circle, drivin while intoxicated, first offense. Bond set at $1,625.

Deborah Copelan, 46, 406 Lynn St., driving while intoxicated, child endangerment and open container. Bond set at $250,000.

Arrests — Sunday

Danny Brown, 66, 6677 Windfaire Drive, driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage.

Arrests — Saturday

Roosevelt Lewis, 18, 504 10th St., carrying a firearm on school property. Bond set at $30,000.

Arrests — Friday

Sandra Book, 58, 8765 Louisiana Highway 129, resisting an officer, careless operation, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Alarms on Louisiana Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Disturbance on Lynwood Drive.

Disturbance on Ralph Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Aggravated assault on Boggy Bayou Road.

Juvenile problem on Hammett Addition Circle.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Louisiana Highway 565.

Automobile accident on Wilson Street.

Automobile accident on Crestview Drive.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Fire on Woodland Drive.

Automobile accident on Doty Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on Diane Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 65.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Unwanted person on Drumgoole Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 568.

Suspicious person on Hammett Addition.

Alarms on US 84.

Domestic violence on Front Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Automobile accident on Mount Lane.

Theft on Loomis Lane.

Fire on Lynwood Drive.

Disturbance on Eagle Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on Fisherman Drive.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Juvenile problem on Shady Lane.

Disturbance on Kyle Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Cowan Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Dylan P Troxler, 21, 1692 Azalea St., possession of schedule I with intent, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances. Bond set at $50,000.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Lester J. Kenney, 39, 1684 Cooters Point Road, Gilbert, probation and parole warrant out of Florida. No bond set.