Dec. 15, 1955 – Aug. 19, 2022

Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC.

Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.

She’s preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; both parents, Shirod and Katherine Seale; sister, Shirley Marie Beach, and her daughter, Johnna Kathleen Hazlip.

Kathy’s survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Emily Suzanne and Roger Pope, II of Parkton, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Coach Ben and Dede Hazlip of Benton, AR; sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Chris Beach of Meadville, MS; brother and sister-in-law, William and MariAnne Seale of Philadelphia, TN; two grandsons, Peyton Pope and Brantley Knapp; two granddaughters, Sadie Grace and Kylie Hazlip, and a host of cousins, family, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Natchez Church of God, 98 McNeely Road, Natchez, MS. Dr. Brian Monehan will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tristan Beach, Ferrell Kingsafer, Jay Hodges, Casey Beach, Landon Moore, Tyler Beach, and Rocky McDaniels.