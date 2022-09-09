Sicily Island loses Tiger battle to LaSalle

SICILY ISLAND, La. — For the second straight week, Sicily Island High School’s varsity football team was shut out on its own field. And the competition will not get any easier over the next few weeks.

After falling to one of their nearby non-district rivals in LHSAA Class 2A Vidalia High School 55-0 on Friday, Sept. 2, the Class 1A Sicily Island Tigers lost to another 1A team in the visiting LaSalle High School Tigers from Olla, La., 46-0 last Thursday night.

LaSalle scored 14 points in both the first and second quarter with a balanced mix of the run and the pass to take a commanding 28-0 lead. There was little the host Tigers could do in the second half as the visiting Tigers added to their lead in the second half.

Sicily Island (0-2) will look to pick up its first win of the 2022 season when it plays at Oberlin High School next Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m. That will be the start of a three-game road swing for the Tigers. After that is back-to-back Friday night games in Monroe, La. against River Oaks School on Sept. 23 and St. Frederick High School on Sept. 30.