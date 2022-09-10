April 26, 1947 – Sept. 8, 2022

Wilbur Earl Hefley, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Natchez, MS. He was born on April 26, 1947, to Clara Delle Dunlap Hefley and James Justin Hefley, and was a native of Sardis, MS. He was a 1965 graduate of North Panola High School and attended the University of Mississippi.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brotherand best friend, James Calvin Hefley.

He is survived by his former wife and long-time business partner, Ellen Ogden Hefley of Natchez; his sons David Ogden Hefley and wife Meg, of Nashville, TN, and Robert Carter Hefley and wife Gabrielle, of Atlanta, GA; his sister-in-law Roberta Chisholm Hefley, his niece Emily Hefley and husband Geoff Fetzer-Gill, his nephew Justin Chisholm Hefley, and his great nieces Evelyn and Beatrice, all of Memphis, TN. He was grateful for his long-time employees Suzy Geter and Johnny Gooden.

Along with his wife Ellen and young son David, Earl moved to Natchez in October 1979 and started Hefley’s Refrigeration and Appliance. For 43 years, there was nothing he enjoyed more than working in his shop and helping his customers in the Miss-Lou area. Additionally, he served as cross-country and track coach at Trinity Episcopal Day School from the Fall of 1994 until the Spring of 2001 and at Cathedral School from the Fall of 2001 until the Spring of 2002. He coached numerous state champions and positively affected the lives of many young people through his coaching. From 1989 until 2000, in his spare time, he operated Greenfield Christmas Tree Farm.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home, with Father Ken Ritter officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Burial will follow the service at the Ogden Family cemetery at Greenfield Plantation, on Kingston Road, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.