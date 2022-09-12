LDWF hosts national hunting and fishing day on Sept. 24

After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state.

Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year’s event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

NHFD has become a tradition since its establishment in the early 1970s. Since then, every fourth Saturday in September is dedicated to Louisiana’s popular outdoor pastimes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) introduced its first NHFD event in 1982 at the Monroe District Office, and in the following years, additional locations were added to its roster. Before the pandemic, more than 10,000 people statewide would attend the celebrations, establishing it as the department’s largest, free public event.

Each location’s event varies but all include exhibits on LDWF’s research and conservation efforts, shooting and fishing demonstrations, and exhibits from local chapters of Ducks Unlimited, the Safari Club and the Coastal Conservation Association, as well as local businesses.

Attendees can try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds and boating activities and learn about wildlife with live animal demonstrations.

“We’re so pleased National Hunting and Fishing Day is back this year,’’ said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “This is one of our showcase events and we’ve missed putting it on the last two years. It’s a great chance for the public – especially kids – to get out and see just what Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise has to offer.”

Event details are as follows:

United States Fish and Wildlife Service Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richmond Place Drive

Monroe, LA

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

318-343-4044

Waddill Wildlife Refuge

4142 North Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

225-765-2927

Woodworth Shooting Range

661 Robinson Bridge Road

Woodworth, LA 71485

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

318-484-2276

Bodcau WMA Shooting Range

168 Ben Durden Road

Haughton, LA 71037

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

318-371-3050