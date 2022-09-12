SCHOOL OFFICIAL: No gunshots had been fired at Natchez High School homecoming bonfire

NATCHEZ — No gunshots were fired at a Natchez High School homecoming bonfire as social media rumors had claimed on Monday evening, Natchez Adams School District Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields, who was at the event, said.

Fields said there had been an altercation between two young men who were at the bonfire on Monday evening and Natchez Police Officers assisted with investigating it.

The bonfire took place in a field near the Fallin Career and Technology Center and the Natchez High School football stadium near the middle school campus.

Security Supervisor Melvin Davis further said no children were badly hurt in the fight.

“It wasn’t that bad. No guns and no shots,” Davis said. “Those were all just rumors.”

The altercation occurred as the event was coming to a close, Fields said, adding the bonfire itself went by without incident.