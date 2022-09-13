Mary Elizabeth Porter

Sept. 27, 1949 – Sept. 11, 2022

NATCHEZ – A graveside service for Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Russ Porter, 72, who died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her residence, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Mrs. Porter was born Sept. 27, 1949, the daughter of Jack C. Russ and Lorraine W. Russ of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 41 years, Joseph H. Porter, Jr.

Survivors include two children, Amy P McDonald and husband Gene, IV of Gainesville, GA, and Joseph H. Porter, III and wife, Mary Ellen of Madison, MS; four grandchildren, Gene, V (Brianna) and Macy McDonald of Gainesville, GA, Sarah Chase, and Joseph Porter, IV of Madison, MS; one sister, Lynne Jones, and husband, Mike of Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Ann Yerger O’Quinn of Madison, MS; brother-in-law, Benny Porter (Evelyn) of Fayette, MS; dear friend, Georgia Foster, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to a great support group of friends and neighbors, including the ladies of the “Turquoise Table.”