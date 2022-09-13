Highway Patrol investigating fatal 18-wheeler wreck in Franklin County
Published 11:04 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022
MEADVILLE — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal 18-wheeler accident that occurred this morning on U.S. 84 in Franklin County.
A photo of the wreck was shared on social media at approximately 9 a.m. today, which shows the 18-wheeler turned on its side and parts of the undercarriage hanging over the guardrail of a bridge near the Five Star Food Mart exit in Meadville.
Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs confirmed that the accident resulted in a fatality.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.