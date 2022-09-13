Weather Forecast: September 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — Beautiful weather is staying in the Miss-Lou. Enjoy the break from a heat wave or incessant rain.

Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 86 and a low of 63 with a ENE wind from 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night should see a drop to 63 with an easterly wind at 5 mph.

There was no rain yesterday and no forecast of rain in the future.

Mississippi River continues to rise up to 18.7 feet above gauge zero and will get up to 19.2 feet Wednesday and higher on Thursday before it drops on Friday.

Sunrise is at 6:49 and sunset is at 7:13 p.m.

Take advantage of the great weather by visiting St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge. Migratory birds should be at the Swamp impoundments and it is fun to watch them fly around. It is also a great time to take a hike out at Natchez State Park or build your self a nice campfire and roast some s’mores.