Wilkinson County man dies in hit-and-run accident

Published 10:21 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A Wilkinson County man died after a hit-and-run accident late Monday evening.

Herman Davis, 69, was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at Merit Health Natchez from a hit-and-run accident, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, he said, adding Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle that struck Davis.

Email newsletter signup

Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said the accident happened on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone,” Lee said. “I certainly hope they find the person responsible.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

Community meeting with chosen designer of U.S. Colored Troops monument set for Oct. 4

Nuts for Mutts Humane Society Fundraiser is Saturday at The Corner Bar

Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County

BEST OF MISS-LOU: Winners announced during annual awards celebration

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your lasting impression of the late Queen Elizabeth II?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections