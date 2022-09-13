Wilkinson County man dies in hit-and-run accident

A Wilkinson County man died after a hit-and-run accident late Monday evening.

Herman Davis, 69, was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at Merit Health Natchez from a hit-and-run accident, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, he said, adding Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle that struck Davis.

Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said the accident happened on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone,” Lee said. “I certainly hope they find the person responsible.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.