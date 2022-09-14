Hunters for the Hungry to host drive next weekend

Mark your calendar, September 24, 2022 will be the day to clean out your freezer before the start of bow season on October 1. Hunters for the Hungry, a local charity started by Richard and Judy Campbell in 1994, will host a donation drive.

Judith Campbell Jones, the daughter of Richard and Judy, is the charity organizer in the Miss-Lou. She said they will accept drop off donations between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Natchez Sports Center.

People can donate frozen game or fish. She said they gladly accept vegetables too. Donations will be distributed to the needy within the community at The Stewpot and The Guardian Shelter, part of Catholic Charities, in Natchez.

During the hunting season, local processors accept donations for the organization. Raley Processing in Ferriday, Louisiana, Dunn’s Processing in Natchez and Natchez Deer Processing in Natchez well donate harvested food from hunters to the charity. Processors do give back tenderloin and back strap to the hunter.

Jones said people can donate year round by contacting her via the phone number on the flyer which is 601-870-1071. Those who wish to donate game need to have cleaned it first.

“Our motto is Hunters who care, share,” she said.

For more information about the state wide organization visit h4hla.org