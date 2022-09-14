James Wayne Farris

Sept. 4, 1944 – Sept. 12, 2022

MONTEREY – James Wayne “Buddy” Farris passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 12, 2022, at the age of 78 years old. Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Farris of 24 years. They were married on July 9, 1998, in Rayville, LA.

Buddy is lovingly remembered by his siblings Dorotha Hernandez, husband Noe, and Richard Farris, wife Angela); his children, Sonya Farris, James Farris, wife Jennifer, and John David Farris; his step-children Russel Smith, III, wife Heather, Patrick Smith, wife Ashley, and Doug Smith, wife Katie; his grandchildren, Brittany Farris Smith, husband Zachary, Austin Farris, William Farris, Julia Smith, Russel Smith, IV, Douglas Smith, Jr., and Garrett Smith; his great-grandchildren, Riley Smith, and Amelia Smith; as well as numerous friends and family members across the country.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Buddy was born in Lake Providence, LA on Sept. 4, 1944, to Wayne Farris and Willene

Perrymore Farris. He began his career working for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and then began working for the Ferriday Police Department. In 1971, Buddy joined the Louisiana State Police and served until he retired in August of 1994. After retirement, Buddy enjoyed several jobs including a summer as a park ranger in Yosemite, a hunting guide in Colorado and Black Hawk Hunting Preserve, and a deputy for the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In his spare time, Buddy loved to hunt, fish, hike, travel, bicycle, and enjoy the outdoors. He was also a skilled carpenter and loved to build. Buddy volunteered his time in his community as well as with several mission operations where he assisted in building churches all over the country.

He was an active member of Monterey First Baptist Church where he was a member of the choir. Buddy and Pam traveled all over the country camping and enjoying life together. He loved his family dearly and touched the lives of many. He never met a stranger and always left a lasting impression. Buddy always had a funny joke to tell and a helping hand to give. He will be deeply missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Monterey First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at 9 and the service will begin at 10 a.m.