Nuts for Mutts Humane Society Fundraiser is Saturday at The Corner Bar

NATCHEZ — Make certain to stop by The Corner Bar on Saturday to pick up gallon bags of boiled peanuts or frozen casseroles to take home and enjoy.

It’s the second annual Nuts for Mutts fundraiser for the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society.

Pick up boiled peanuts and frozen casseroles in the dining room area in the back of The Corner Bar beginning at noon.

Email newsletter signup

For more information, call Brandy Colbert at 601-660-2647.