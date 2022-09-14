Feb. 26, 1941 – Sept. 5, 2022

FRANKLIN, TN — Samuel Morris Rice, age 81, of Franklin, TN passed away Sept. 5, 2022. Sam was affectionately known as “Baby” to his friends and family. He will be remembered as a lifelong sports enthusiast, having played basketball, golfing, and coaching little league. He loved the Saints, LSU, and his grandchildren immensely.

Samuel was preceded by his parents, Carmon Ursula and Daniel Lavere Rice; wife, Martha Dene Rice; brothers, George Rice, Mark Rice, and Stanton Rice; sister, Dannie Bell Headrick.

Email newsletter signup

Samuel is survived by his son, Jason Rice (Julie Anne); daughters, Whitney Rice (Jonathan Thurman) and Lane Reed; grandchildren, Sydney Rice, Christopher Rice, and Josephine Rice; brother, Shelby Rice; and many beloved nieces, nephew, and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.