Southern Miss prepares for Northwestern State

The Southern Miss football team continued its preparation on the practice field Wednesday morning as it gets ready to host Northwestern State in a non-conference game on Saturday.

The teams will meet at 6 p.m. at The Rock, with the game being televised on ESPN+. The game can be heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network.

Head coach Will Hall used his Wednesday presser as an opportunity to announce that freshman Zach Wilcke will make the start at quarterback for the Golden Eagles. Wilcke, who started at No. 15 Miami last Saturday, completed 16 of 27 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate start.

“Ty [Keyes] and Zach both made good plays in each of their starts,” said head coach Will Hall . “Zach probably played a little bit better…but both continue to impress us.

“Hopefully we have a quarterback battle for the rest of the time we’re here because that means we’re recruiting really well. That’s what we’ve done with these two and usually programs are that way.”

Saturday’s meeting between the two schools is the 23rd overall and the first since 1999. The Golden Eagles won that contest, 40-6, at The Rock.

