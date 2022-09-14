UPDATE: Suspects identified in fatal shootout on Gillespie Street

VIDALIA, La. — The suspects and victim have been identified in a fatal shootout that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Gillespie Street in Vidalia.

Nicholas R. Brown, 27, of Vidalia, died at Trinity Medical Center after the shooting occurred.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said two suspects are in custody, including the alleged shooter and the driver. He identified the shooter as 26-year-old Darius A. McMorris, of Davis Street in Vidalia. McMorris will be 27 in October.

Merrill identified Henry M. Jefferson Jr., 28, of Levee Heights Road in Ferriday, as the driver.

Vidalia Police are investigating a shootout where one man was killed on Gillespie Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are in the process of interviewing witnesses, Merrill said.

“We got the call at 12:59 p.m.,” Merrill said. “There was a shootout between two people and one of them got hit.”

He confirmed that Brown and McMorris knew each other, however, no other details about why the shooting occurred were immediately available.

Merrill said this investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is available.