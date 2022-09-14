Weather Forecast: September 15, 2022

When the sun rises in the morning you will be halfway through the month of September and a week away from the Autumn Equinox.

In essence, fall is right around the corner and Natchez has been treated to an appetizer of the pleasant weather. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 88 degrees and an eastern wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 65 and an ESE wind around 5 mph. Clear skies should offer a great view of the stars.

Sunrises at 6:50 a.m. and sunset is at 7:11 p.m.

Mississippi River gauge shows 19 feet above gauge zero and is forecast to rise to 19.4 tomorrow and 19.5 Friday before falling into the weekend.

According to the farmer’s almanac, the full moon right before Fall Equinox is called the harvest moon and was said to aid workers in the fields due to rising close to when the sun set and giving more light for a few days. This moon could be observed this week.

The next full moon after the fall equinox is called the hunter’s moon and is named it because people could see deer and other wildlife in fields they had harvested with the extra moonlight.