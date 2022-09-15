Benny Nix, Jr.

Published 10:11 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE — Services for Benny Nix, Jr, 59, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be on the grounds of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

