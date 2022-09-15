June 28, 1960 – Sept. 8, 2022

ROXIE – Funeral services for Velmon Marie Smith Nichols Bolin, 62, of Roxie, who died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Roxie will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Fayette with Pastor Titus A. White officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Velmon was born June 28, 1960, the fifth child of Willie and Lillie B. Smith. She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1977. After graduation, she relocated to Baton Rouge, LA, and attended Southern University. She was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor Maurice Irving’s leadership. She led various auxiliaries at the church and in her community, including the Dr. Judy Smith Prayer Line preceding her sister’s death. Hobbies included spending time with family, friends, and loved ones, sewing, shopping, cooking, and catering.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Lee Smith; and sister, Dr. Judy Smith.

Velmon leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Michael Bolin; son, LCDR Jermaine L. Nichols (Shavon); daughter, Summekia V. Nichols; stepchildren, Marcus Bolin and Michelle Ross (Gregory); sister, Zelmon R. Conrad (Brock); brothers, Eddie Smith, Tom Smith (Frances), James Smith, Larry Smith; sister, 5 grandchildren, Aniya Skipper, Kennedi Smith, Isaiah Smith, Nia Nichols, Jermaine Nichols, Jr., and 4 step-grandchildren, Maurice Ross, Markell Ross, Kinzlee Bolin, and Chanc Bolin and other relatives and friends.

