July 9, 1944 – Sept. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for William James Blowe, Jr., 78, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Natchez will be held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

William was born July 9, 1944, in Natchez, the son of Williams Blowe, Sr. and Cleotha Beater Blowe. He was a 1962 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson and a 1966 graduate of Jackson State University. William was retired from Armstrong/Fidelity Tire Company. Mr. Blowe was a member of St. Peter Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Superintendent of the Sunday School. He also held memberships with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Jackson State University Alumni Association and Brother 2 Brother, and other organizations.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Marcella Martin Whigham, Ella Mae Johnson, Ethel Lee Porter, and brother, Eugene Edwards.

William leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Polly J. Blowe; son, Dr. Jason W. Blowe (April); daughter, Ursula Blowe Nelson (Keefa); sister, Carolyn Blowe Lockett; grandchildren: Keefa Nelson, Jr., Erica Carter (LaTedric), Asher Blowe, Chloe Blowe; great-grandchildren: Layla Carter and Nyla Carter, other relatives and friends.

