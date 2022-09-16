Braves travel to McNeese State

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Alcorn Football gets back to the gridiron this weekend when the Braves travel to perennial Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) power McNeese State for a game set to take place at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (CT) with the game to be streamed live on ESPN+.

Alcorn at McNeese

Sept. 17, 2022 | 7 p.m. (CST)

Cowboy Stadium | Lake Charles, La.

WPRL 91.7 FM (Radio) | Sirius XM (Radio) | ESPN+

Twitter: @AlcornStateFB

Facebook: /AlcornStateSports

Instagram: @AlcornSports

YouTube: /AlcornStateSports

Alcorn State 0-2 (0-0 SWAC)

Roster | Coaches | Schedule & Results | Stats | Game Notes (PDF)

McNeese 0-2 (0-0 SLC)

Roster | Coaches | Schedule & Results | Stats | Game Notes

Game Day Hashtags

#ALCvsMCN | #BeatMcNeese | #FearTheBrave | #ForgingAhead

Story Lines –

• Redshirt senior wide receiver CJ Bolar enters the weekend having caught at least one pass in 11 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season.

• Alcorn State is seeking it’s first-ever win against McNeese State, as the Cowboys hold a 4-0 lead all-time in the series. The Cowboys’ average margin of victory over the Brave in Lake Charles, Louisiana has been 21.5 points.

• Alcorn’s offensive line was a source of attention for Head Coach Fred McNair during the offseason, as the Braves are tied for 15th nationally and lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in sacks allowed – 1.0 / game.

• In the shutout defeat last weekend at Tulane, it was Alcorn’s first shutout since suffering a 41-0 defeat at Georgia Tech in the 2018 season opener – a span of 37 games scoring at least three points.

• With 199 yards rushing against 10th-ranked Stephen F. Austin in the season-opener, redshirt senior running back Jarveon Howard became the first Braves player to rush for 150-to-200 yards in a game since De’Shawn Waller against North Carolina A&T in the 2018 Celebration Bowl.

Series Notes –

• McNeese State leads the all-time series against Alcorn by a count of 4-0…

• Under Head Coach Fred McNair , the Braves are 0-2 against Cowboys…

• In the last meeting in 2019, the Cowboys escaped Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium with a 17-14 win…

The Broadcasts –

The game will be carried live on the Braves Radio Network in the form of WPRL 91.7 FM with Charles Edmond (play-by-play) operating alongside Jerome Myles (color) and Cedric Tillman (sidelines). The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+ and available any time on-demand.

The Coach –

Head Coach Fred McNair is now in his sixth year at the helm of the Alcorn State Football program. The Alcornite of 1992 holds a record of 36-26 overall with the Purple and Gold. He is 0-2 all-time against McNeese as head coach of the Braves program.

The Weather –

Projected temperatures on game day: Lorman – 90/66. Lake Charles, La. – 92/71 (15% chance of rain).

#HighFive –

1. The Alcorn defense comes into the weekend tied for 20th nationally and second overall in the SWAC for tackles for loss, averaging 7.5 stops per game behind the line of scrimmage.

2. A total of seven (7) different Braves have caught a pass thus far on the season in just two games.

3. Trevor James and Claudin Cherelus have both tallied 3.5 tackles for loss this season, with James adding 1.5 quarterback sacks.

4. Alcorn is one of more than 30 FCS schools yet to return a punt this season.

5. With the Braves playing six games away from Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium this season, the team holds a 13-16 record all-time in true road games under Head Coach Fred McNair .

A Win over McNeese Would –

• Give Head Coach Fred McNair his 37th overall career win…

• Be the first-ever win for the Braves over McNeese State…

• Be just the second win all-time for Fred McNair in games played in the state of Louisiana. Currently, he is 1-6 all-time in those contests…

• Avoid the first 0-3 start to a season since 2009 under former head coach Earnest Collins…

Home SWEET Home –

• Head Coach Fred McNair and his staff have made it a rule to lock down the “Magnolia State” when it comes to recruiting, despite efforts from larger schools such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss.

• There are a total of 48 players from Mississippi on this year’s roster.

• The state of Mississippi has always been a huge recruiting trail for the Braves in the past with names such as Jack Spinks, Steve McNair, Fred McNair and Cedric Tillman all coming to Alcorn from the “Magnolia State”.

#OctoberFest —

• The month of October will be a tough test for the Braves in 2022.

• Alcorn has trips to in-state foe Mississippi Valley State, as well as key Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) western division match-ups away to Southern and Grambling State, respectively.

• At home in October, the Purple and Gold welcome Texas Southern for Homecoming (Oct. 22).

#FastAndFun

• Alcorn State Head Coach Fred McNair and Offensive Coordinator Elliott Wratten have put in a place a speedy offense that will move up and down with different speeds.

• The team has dubbed the offense “#FAF – Fast And Fun”, similar to the “Fun & Gun” of the Florida Gators under legendary coach Steve Spurrier.

• When the team scores in three minutes or less, it is called a “Nitro Boost”.

#SayMyName —

• It’s “Always…Alcorn” is the easy way to remember how to pronounce Alcorn State University correctly.

• When referring to the “Braves” nickname, the school does not use any Native American logos or paraphernalia with the former mascot Chief Choctaw, but continues to embrace the unconquered spirit of the mighty warriors of the surrounding tribes from the Lorman, Mississippi area in the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Natchez, respectfully.

Next Up –

• Alcorn opens its Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) locker hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff to The Reservation. The game will be carried live via HBCU GO.

• The game against the Golden Lions is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Follow Alcorn State Football on Twitter (@AlcornStateFB) for all of the latest news and updates. For all Alcorn State Athletics news, follow us on Twitter (@BravesSports), Instagram (@AlcornSports) and YouTube (Alcorn State Sports).