Green Wave rally to defeat Colonels, miss district title

NATCHEZ — KG Fisher had her best game of the season last Thursday night as the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave rallied to defeat the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels 6-5 in a key MAIS District 3-5A game for both teams.

The good news was that Cathedral bounced back at home after losing by 10 runs to the same Copiah Academy team on the road last Tuesday night. However, the Lady Green Wave would have had to defeat the Lady Colonels by 11 runs to take over first place in district play.

“We won the game, but Copiah will finish in first place in the district and we will probably finish second,” Lady Green Wave head coach Craig Beesley said. “We still have two big district games left, but it looks like we’re going to finish second in our district right now.”

Copiah Academy jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second before Cathedral exploded for three runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 3-1 lead. But just when it looked like the Lady Green Wave was on its way to a win in regulation, the Lady Colonels scored two runs off pitcher Lily Crum in the top of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

The Lady Colonels scored two runs off Crum in the top of the eighth, but the Lady Green Wave responded by loading the bases for Fisher, whose walk-off three-run triple gave the home team a dramatic come-from-behind victory.

“I thought KG Fisher had a great game. She was 5-for-5. Lily had a great game on the mound. She kept us in the game until we were able to score those last three runs in the (bottom of the) eighth inning,” Beesley said.

In addition to her game-winning triple, Fisher also had a double and scored one run. Crum went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Marlie Hargon was 2-for-3 with one run scored. Madelyn Felder was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored one run. Kinslee Young went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored one run. Hannah Hargon went 1-for-4 and scored one run while EC Lewis also scored one run. Cathedral out-hit Copiah Academy 13 to three.

Crum earned the win on the mound despite a shaky performance. She went all eight innings and allowed four runs, all of them earned, on just three hits. She struck out eight batters, but she also walked nine batters and ended up throwing 147 pitches, 83 of them for strikes. Despite the high number of walks, she got plenty of help from a big-time defensive performance in the field.

“We played well as a team. We only committed one error. We played good defense. The whole team is playing well right now,” Beesley said. “We start the playoffs next Saturday, so hopefully we’re getting hot at the right time.”

Cathedral (17-4, 7-1) plays host to Central Hinds Academy next Monday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. Then the Lady Green Wave are at home next Tuesday against archrival St. Aloysius High School with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.