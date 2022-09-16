Merit Health Natchez to host community blood Tuesday; blood mobiles will be in employee parking lot

NATCHEZ — The month of September draws attention to blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, which are the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Vitalant is teaming up with Merit Health Natchez to host local community blood drive in observance of Blood Cancer Awareness Month. The drive will be held on Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at Merit Health Natchez.

You can be the hope a family needs when their child is diagnosed with cancer, especially during Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer patients are among the most frequent user of blood and platelets. Vitalant is calling on all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or power reds to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

“We are proud to be a part of raising awareness of the importance of giving blood by hosting this community drive. We encourage you to consider giving, knowing you will be making a huge difference in the lives of those who need this gift,” said

Kay Ketchings, director of marketing at Merit Health Natchez.

All blood types are needed not just for emergencies, but for planned surgeries, transplants and medical treatments. Type O blood is most commonly transfused and type O negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type isn’t known.

Each Vitalant donor receives a mini-physical and full panel of tests. Donors can keep track of their pulse, blood pressure, hemoglobin and cholesterol in their secure and confidential online account.

Appointments are encouraged. Please visit donors.vitalant.org and use Blood Drive Code – MeritHealth. Learn more at vitalant.org/health and to complete your health questionnaire.

Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can give regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.