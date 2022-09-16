Thompson announces $160,000 grant for Alcorn State

NATCHEZ — Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-MS, announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $160,000 in Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to Alcorn State University to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.

Alcorn State University is proposing the Community Radicalization to Violence Training program to address the growing violence in its region and in our nation with domestic terrorism and race-based violence.

It is aimed to assist Alcorn State University and surrounding communities to combat threats and other societal harms that lead to groups coming together with the intent of causing harm to property or life.

This project is necessary due to the growing threats that HBCUS have encountered since 2018. We anticipate that providing trainings of this nature will not only assist the University in addressing this growing concern, but also assist the surrounding counties with skills and knowledge to help fight violence within their communities.