Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Melvin Lavon Green, 65, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $339.78 on first count, $345.00 on second count, $366.00 on third count, and $378.25 on fourth count.

Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 7

Jameka Shenae Fields, 29, 2 Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Arlington Avenue.

Threats on Oak Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two safety checks on Dumas Drive

Safety check on Ram Circle.

Abandoned vehicle on Ram Circle.

Abandoned vehicle on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Jackson Street.

Accident on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Arlington Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Property damage on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Linton Avenue.

Harassment on Oakwood Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tia Neshae Groom, 28, Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, and shoot into dwelling. Held without bond.

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 22, Ivy Lane, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting, shoot into dwelling, aggravated assault, and felony carrying concealed weapon. Held without bond.

Sonya Irene Robertson, 41, address not given, on charges of fleeing or eluding law enforcement and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Held without bond.

Dewayne Mantrell Young, 34, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of felony carrying a concealed weapon. Held on $25,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Christopher Pearl Scott Sr., 32, North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of credit card theft. Released on $5,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Cottage Home Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Juvenile problem on Bryan Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Alexander Road.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Shots fired on Beau Pré Road.

Breaking and entering on Cloverdale Drive.

Unwanted subject on York Road.

Domestic disturbance on Deer Lake Road.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Fire on Ogden Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Myrtle Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Cindy Lane.

Intelligence report on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Kayla M. Thornburg, 35, 50713 Church Lane, Waterproof, two outside agency warrants.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jerry Stewart Jr., 27, 4330 Jefferson St., domestic abuse, aggravated assault an child endangerment. Bond set at $30,000.

Reports — Friday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on First Street.

Residence burglary on Ralphs Road.

Theft on Minorca Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Simple battery on Higgins Drive.

Nuisance animals on Carter Street.

Fight on US 84.

Theft on US 84.

Theft on Carter Street.

Alarms on Lee Tyler Road.

Warrant on Loomis Lane.

Unwanted person on Miranda Drive.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Darius McMorris, 26, 2 Davis St., second degree murder. No bond set.

Henry Jefferson Jr., 28, accessory to second degree murder. No bond set.