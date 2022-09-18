PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from Brits on the Bluff car show

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Bluff was filled with activities on Saturday, one of them being a British car show “Brits on the Bluff.”

The show lasted from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

This is the Mississippi English Motor Club’s 24th year of showcasing cars in Natchez, organizer and club member John Turbeville said.

Above are scenes from the festivities.