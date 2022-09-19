Nov. 30, 1935 – Sept. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ — Doris Donie Lee of Brookhaven, formerly of Natchez, passed away on Saturday morning, September 17, 2022.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Denny Calloway and Jim Latham officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lee was born on November 30, 1935, in Natchez, MS to Willie P. and Bertie Allen Floyd.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents and by her husband of 32 years, Charles Lee; her brother Percy Floyd all of Natchez; and a sister, Dorothy Dennis of North Carolina, formerly of Natchez.

She is survived by her son Keith (Kathy) of Brookhaven; two granddaughters, Kacey Johnson (Clay) and Kelly Tabor (Barry); four great-granddaughters, Ella and Ava Johnson and Kenzie and MaKayla Tabor, all of Brookhaven; on sister, Dolores French (Albert Lee) of Natchez; and a host of nieces and nephew, family and friends.

Mrs. Lee was a native of Natchez, but she moved to Brookhaven in 2021 to be cared for by Keith and Kathy, her son and daughter-in-law. She was a member of Briarwood Church of Christ in Natchez.

She worked for 15 years as a secretary for J.M. Jones, CPA in Natchez. Then she became a homemaker for her family.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-granddaughters and her two grandsons-in-law all of whom she loved dearly. Donie was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, “Mammaw,” sister and friend to all who knew her.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Fuqua, Carl Fuqua, Chuck Fuqua, Tim Fuqua, Michael Anders and Barry Tabor, Sr.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. England and Krystal Conerly, Heart of Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heart of Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.