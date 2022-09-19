Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner

If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better.

At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery.

The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”

The Cash4 games have two drawings a day, with a chance to win up to $5,000 each time with the Fireball option.

Winners in Mississippi’s lottery remain anonymous, unless they choose to reveal their winnings to the public.

The prize is the third awarded to Natchez residents so far this month.