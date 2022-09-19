Oct. 3, 1955 – Sept. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died September 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating. Burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until service time.

Please observe all safety precautions; wear your masks and practice social distancing.