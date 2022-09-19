NUTS FOR MUTTS: Adoptable pets loved on at Humane Society fundraiser

Published 1:45 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Loud barks and soft meows rang out by the Corner Bar in Natchez where the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. Attendees were able to shop for gallon-sized bags of spicy and regular boiled peanuts and meet some of the adoptable fur babies from the shelter.

Haley, a black and white husky mix, and her four-legged friend Becky romped around and played together in the grass. Both are close in age, around eight months old, and Haley has one brown eye and one blue.

Rennie, a caramel brown mixed breed, gratefully accepted pats and scratches behind her ears from any visitors who met her. She has been at the Humane Society for more than a year, looking for her fur-ever home.

Lotus, a gray tabby kitten, looked as though she might fall asleep while being held by Darskey McMorris, who is the shelter manager at the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

To learn more about these pets and how to adopt them, visit nachs.org, stop by the Humane Society at 475 Liberty Road or call 601-442-4001.

