Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month

Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days.

For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month.

A Natchez woman won $3,100 on the Sept. 15 midday drawing for the Cash 4 prize. She purchased the ticket from 61 Hill Food & Fuel on U.S. 61 South and chose the numbers 1121.

She’s the second Natchez winner in that particular drawing. Another Natchez woman won $10,000 on two tickets purchased from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez.

The Cash 4 drawing awards prizes of up to $10,000 two times a day.

The women join three others who have claimed cash prizes in Natchez so far this month:

• A Natchez woman claimed $800 on Sept. 1 on a Cash 4 prize on a ticket sold at Sprint Mat #65 on Highway 62 North in Washington.

• A Natchez man on Sept. 7 claimed$5,000 on a Cash 4 ticket purchased from 61 Express on Highway 61 South.

• A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Sept. 7 Cash 4 drawing with a ticket purchased at 61 Hill Food & Fuel on U.S. 61 South.