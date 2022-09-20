Darrell Mitchell Longino

Sept. 13, 1954 – Sept. 13, 2022

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Darrell Longino, 68, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Nick Hien Nguyen officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Masks are required.

Darrell was born on Sept. 13, 1954, the son of Leola B. and John Henry Longino. He was a graduate of Murrah High School and later earned his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Jackson State University. Darrell was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jackson and St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Fayette, where he served as an usher and altar server. He was also affiliated with the Holy Ghost Men’s Group, St. Anne Knights of Peter Clave #372, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and ROTC Pershing Rifles.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ira McCants and Chunda F. Longino; and nephew, Claude Rashad McCants.

Darrell leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Betty Brinkley Longino; son, Darrell T. Longino; daughter, Brittany J. Longino; grandchildren, Kyra T. Longino, Nylah J. Longino – Henderson, and Catelyn Hope Jones; sister, Cynthia G. Longino; brother, Roderick K. Longino (Miranda); and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

