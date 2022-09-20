Free smartphone, tablet giveaway today at Co-Lin Natchez

Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Neighborhood Wireless Outreach Program is hosting a free tablet and smartphone giveaway at Copiah Lincoln Community College’s Natchez campus from now until 3 p.m. today. The event was shared on the college’s Facebook page.

The tablets with data and smartphones with talk, text and data are free for qualifying consumers with an income of less than $56,000 per year, according to Neighborhood Wireless.

To qualify, applicants must present a valid ID and show some proof of income or government benefits.

The giveaway is at the Co-Lin’s Library Conference Room, 11 Co-Lin Circle, in Natchez.

