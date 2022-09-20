Oct. 3, 1955 – Sept. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating, burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A viewing was held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until service time.

Please observe all safety precautions; wear your masks and practice social distancing.