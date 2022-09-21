15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder

NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.

Jermiah Howard, 15, was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle. He died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Good said the confrontation leading to the shooting began at the Citgo convenience store on U.S. 18 near U.S. 61. It ended with the shooting on U.S. 18 near the entrance to Port Gibson High School.

As a result of his department’s investigation, four suspects have been charged each with one count of murder and one county of attempted murder.

Suspects include Maliek Gardner, 21; Justin Thomas, 19; LeLen Guinn, 18; and Ajavion Anderson, 21.

Goods said the case is still under investigation.