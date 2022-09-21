Barbiecore for a Cure: Dress in pink with PGC and support the fight against breast cancer

NATCHEZ — Ever wanted to dress up like Barbie? Ever wanted to dress up like Barbie and party with your friends and support a good cause at the same time?

The Pilgrimage Garden Club is allowing you and your friends to do just that. In fact, they are giving you two options. Barbiecore for a Cure is Friday, Sept. 30, from 8 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., both at the Carriage House restaurant on the grounds of Stanton Hall.

Wear pink or dress up as your favorite Barbie in pink. The cost is $50 per person and includes food and an open bar.

The best part is: Donations to the American Cancer Society will be accepted at the door, and all breast cancer information will be provided.

“Move over hoop skirts! The Pilgrimage Garden Club is embracing the hottest new fashion aesthetic du jour, Barbiecore!” said Noelle Stewart, co-chair of the event.

“This fun fashion trend is vibrant, pink, bubbly, and inspired by everyone’s favorite plastic doll, Barbie. With the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Valentino and Balenciaga unveiling hot pink fall collections, the PGC’s Barbiecore for a Cure is embracing the latest rage for a good cause,” she said.

The event is open to everyone, she said, and will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month while raising money for the American Cancer Society, Stewart said.

“On Friday night, we will have several things going on, like many cute photo opportunities,” she said. “We will have a convertible to take photos with, a pink carpet to walk into the event. We will have a life-size pink Barbie box for photos. You don’t have to wear pink, but we are encouraging everyone to wear pink or to dress as their favorite Barbie in pink. There will be food and a DJ and a pink Barbie disco. Friday night will have a disco theme.”

Decorations from Friday night will be left up at the Carriage House on Saturday for all to enjoy.

“Wayne is working to come up with a Barbie menu, and we hope all parents with little girls will come to have lunch at the Carriage House on Saturday,” Stewart said. “Little girls can bring their Barbies to lunch Saturday.”

Donations to the American Cancer Society will be accepted Friday night at the door and on Saturday.

“Those donations don’t go through us. Checks should be made out to the American Cancer Society and will be given straight to them,” she said. “We hope everyone will come out for it. It will be a lot of fun.”

The Friday night party will be held at the Carriage House Restaurant on the grounds of Stanton Hall, with great music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar. Tickets are $50 per person. Saturday, the party will continue for the Carriage house lunch crowd.

“After COVID, I think a shot of this glorious color is just what we need right now to lift our spirits and energize us all,” said Marsha Colson, PGC president. “It’s no wonder it’s become a worldwide trend.”

Donations to the American Cancer Society will be accepted at the door.

“All of us know someone whose life has been affected by breast cancer,” Colson said. “We invite everyone to join us and dance in their pink platforms to inspire hope for the future and a cure.”

Tickets will be sold at the door and are on sale online at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barbiecore-for-a-cure-tickets-416289722767