Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 9-15”

Jadarrius Knight charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jasmine Sproulls charged with bringing contraband into jail. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Sept. 13:

Christopher Cade Shell pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, after serving a period of 15 years the Defendant must be placed on Post-Release Supervision for a period of five years. Prior to release the Defendant must attend and complete the MDOC Long Term Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program. The Defendant must be given full credit for time served. This sentence must run concurrent with the sentence set forth in Adams County Circuit Court Cause No. 22-KR-0005-S. The Defendant must not have direct or indirect contact with the victims.

Christopher Cade Shell pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, after serving a period of 15 years the Defendant must be placed on Post-Release Supervision for a period of five years. Prior to release the Defendant must attend and complete the MDOC Long Term Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program. The Defendant must be given full credit for time served. This sentence must run concurrent with the sentence set forth in Adams County Circuit Court Cause No. 22-KR-0006-S. The Defendant must have no direct or indirect contact with the victims.

Monday, Sept. 12:

James C. Anderson was found guilty of child homicide (Count I) and felonious child abuse (Count II) by a jury in Judge Sanders’ court on Friday, Sept. 9. Sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on child homicide charge and to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections on felony child abuse charge. Said sentences must run concurrent, with each other.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 14:

Calvin Jackson, 44, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 20 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Banned from Murphy USA/Walmart. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $324.55.

Howard Mayes, 39, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 10 days with seven days suspended. Two days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Frederick Redden, 30, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Fine set at $748.75.

Fredrick Redden, 30, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 90 days with 45 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Banned from Dollar General. Fine set at $248.75.

Fredrick Keyshawn Redden, 30, pleaded guilty to controlled substances – transfer controlled substance in correctional facility. Fine set at $523.75.

Fredrick Keyshawn Redden, 30, pleaded guilty to escape of prisoners. Sentenced to 180 days with 135 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Christopher Rounds, 33, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Sept. 13:

Brodrekus Keemon Williams, 27, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dewayne Mantrell Young, 34, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tia Neshae Groom, 28, charged with aggravated assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tia Neshae Groom, 28, charged with shoot into dwelling, Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tia Neshae Groom, 28, charged with drive-by shooting. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 22, charged with drive-by shooting. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 22, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Sentenced to serve 30 days in jail.

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 22, charged with shoot into dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 22, charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 22, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnqual Lemanuel Nix, 35, charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept 14:

Gamaliel Hernandez, 29, sentenced to one year suspended with one year of probation upon payment of $1,492.50 for possession of schedule II controlled substances.

Samantha Hixon, 35, sentenced to six months suspended with 24 months of probation upon payment of $1,457.50 for driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Shawn Washington, 40, sentenced to 15 days default and fined $320 for careless operation.

Deja Breann Henderson, 25, fined $260 for simple criminal damage to property and failure to report an accident.

Shanbrieka Collins, 27, fined $150 for simple litering.

Justin Payton Fulgham, 35, sentenced to 15 days default and fined $610 for driving under suspension.

Robert Smith, 43, sentenced to six months of probation and fined $360 for resisting an officer.

Meredith Green, 34, received credit for 42 days served for disturbing the peace.